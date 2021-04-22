FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $416,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $203.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,416 shares of company stock worth $31,932,419. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

