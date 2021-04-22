FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 993 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $3,076,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $716,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 133.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

