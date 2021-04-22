FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.