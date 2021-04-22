FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.77 and its 200 day moving average is $279.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,942.20 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.08.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

