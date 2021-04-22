Financial Contrast: Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) vs. Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adynxx and Hill-Rom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Hill-Rom 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Hill-Rom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than Adynxx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and Hill-Rom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million 0.11 -$8.42 million N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 2.63 $223.00 million $5.53 20.65

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom 7.74% 22.71% 8.01%

Volatility & Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Adynxx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as patient exam and diagnostics, patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, vision screening, and diagnostics products; and respiratory health products comprising non-invasive devices that provide respiratory support and assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include tables, lights, and pendants; and positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables. It sells and rents products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sells and rents products directly to patients in the home; and sells products to primary care facilities through distributors. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

