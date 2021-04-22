Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $22.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.99. 18,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,277. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.89 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.