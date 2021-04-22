Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $283,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $146.17. 76,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

