Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

