Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,352,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

