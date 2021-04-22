FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches Market Cap of $61.38 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $61.38 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 754,097,760 coins and its circulating supply is 231,684,098 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

