First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.61

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.61 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 159408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,471.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.89.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.