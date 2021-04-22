First Command Bank Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Command Bank reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

