First Command Bank Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Command Bank cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

AMCR stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

