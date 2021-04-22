First Command Bank Takes $27,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 136.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

Shares of DTE opened at $140.14 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

