First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 12,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

