First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

FHN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 221,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

