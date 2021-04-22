First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FR stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 1,146,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,134. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

