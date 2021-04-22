First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
FSD stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.
