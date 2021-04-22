First United Bank Trust Buys 502 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,691 shares of company stock worth $11,491,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.14. 6,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.76 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

