First United Bank Trust Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First United Bank Trust reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $257.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,670. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.