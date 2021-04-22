First United Bank Trust Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

VTV traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.79. 29,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,478. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

