First United Bank Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $230.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,215. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

