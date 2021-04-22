First United Bank Trust Sells 240 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,414. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.76 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

