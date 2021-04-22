FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. FirstEnergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

FE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

