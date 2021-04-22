Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.56. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $126.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.