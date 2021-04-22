Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Boosted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.26. 51,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.