Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.