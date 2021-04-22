Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,633 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 551,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

