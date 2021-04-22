Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON FLO opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.60. Flowtech Fluidpower has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.84 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £63.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.33.
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
