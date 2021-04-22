Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 14,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 473,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several analysts recently commented on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,920,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

