Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Up 7.4%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 14,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 473,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several analysts recently commented on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,920,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit