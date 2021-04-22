Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $748.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $670.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

