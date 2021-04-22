Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

