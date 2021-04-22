Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.62.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

