Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises about 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

