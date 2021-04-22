Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 4,106 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.