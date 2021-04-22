Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 88.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,277 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.