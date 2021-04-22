Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

