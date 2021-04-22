Fractal Achieves Market Cap of $12.58 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001403 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $348,702.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.77 or 0.01035890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00693142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.74 or 0.99911441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.