Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
FTF stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
