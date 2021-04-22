Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 753,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,128,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of -391.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

