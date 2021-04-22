Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Down 1.9%

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Friendly Hills Bank had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products to businesses and professionals. The company accepts business checking and savings accounts, as well as high yield money market accounts; personal, interest, senior, and e checking plans; savings plans, including personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, and fixed term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

