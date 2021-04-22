Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of DLTNF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

