Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.93

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.93 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 52.80 ($0.69). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 772,397 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.71. The firm has a market cap of £120.36 million and a PE ratio of -49.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Freeman acquired 46,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

