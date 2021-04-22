FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFG. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

