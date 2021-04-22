FY2021 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Clarus Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.70. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.09 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

