FY2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Increased by Analyst

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

