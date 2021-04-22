FY2021 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.79 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.09 and a 1-year high of C$8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

