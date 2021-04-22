FY2021 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

NYSE PM opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

