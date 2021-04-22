Galecto, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 27th

Galecto’s (NASDAQ:GLTO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Galecto had issued 5,666,667 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

GLTO stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Galecto has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

