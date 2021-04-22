Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $170.89 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

